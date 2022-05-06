Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 4,029,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,868. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 966,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,940,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 1,952,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,563,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
