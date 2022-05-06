Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $202.50

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $216.14, with a volume of 447647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

