Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $202.50

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $216.14, with a volume of 447647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.53.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.51.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
