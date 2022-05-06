GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.04% of GO Acquisition worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,274. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.