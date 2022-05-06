Golden Goose Trading 92.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $255,913.94 and approximately $179,493.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 92.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

