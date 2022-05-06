Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Raised by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,946. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.

