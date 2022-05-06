Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 397,084 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a market cap of £41.96 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

