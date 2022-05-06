Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 182,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

