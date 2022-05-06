Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Hits $8.56 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Govi has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $785,742.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Govi has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,930,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

