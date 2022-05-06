Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $5.80 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.21.
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.