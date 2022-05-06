Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director J Kevin Gilligan Sells 13,938 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Graco by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 185,726 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

