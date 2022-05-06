Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $20.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 3,961 shares.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 40,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.