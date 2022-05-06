Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after acquiring an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $254.14. 22,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,147. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

