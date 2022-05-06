Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Premier worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 134,138 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

