Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 8.87% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

COMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 80,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

