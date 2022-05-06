Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,573 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.