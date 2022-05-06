Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

