Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.03 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

NYSE ALLE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,895. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

