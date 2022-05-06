Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.16. 22,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,778. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

