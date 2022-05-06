Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Voya Financial worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

VOYA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 11,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.