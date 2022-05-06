Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 730,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,463. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.