Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.04 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

