Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.