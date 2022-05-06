Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.40 or 1.00092633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.