Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 32536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

