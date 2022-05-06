Guggenheim Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $80.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.25 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

