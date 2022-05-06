Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 2,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103. The company has a market cap of $341.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
