Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 104,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

