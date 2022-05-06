Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Hamster has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $256,211.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00173368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00223280 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00490837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039588 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,750.00 or 1.99114624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

