Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

