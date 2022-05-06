Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

