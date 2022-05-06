Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.57

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

