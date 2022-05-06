Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 2,308,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.