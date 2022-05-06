Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 927.20 ($11.58). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 918 ($11.47), with a volume of 740,345 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.35).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,011.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.