Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Harsco updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Harsco stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Harsco has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $11,958,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

