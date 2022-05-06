Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 338,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $8.56.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

