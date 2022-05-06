Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.56. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 15,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,720. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.