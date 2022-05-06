Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $72.72 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $72.72 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00219786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039391 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,109.92 or 1.97475557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,366,240 coins and its circulating supply is 230,421,240 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.