Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE HE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,252. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

