HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

