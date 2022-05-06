HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
