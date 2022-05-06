HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,742,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

