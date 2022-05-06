HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report $66.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.46 million. HealthStream posted sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $270.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.35 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $290.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 124,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 200,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,837. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

