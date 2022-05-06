Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

MOMO stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

