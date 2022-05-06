Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €59.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($62.11) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

HEN3 traded down €1.16 ($1.22) during trading on Friday, hitting €59.56 ($62.69). 793,539 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

