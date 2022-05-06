Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

HEN3 stock traded down €1.16 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €59.56 ($62.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,539 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

