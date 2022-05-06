Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.33

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.33 and last traded at $117.25, with a volume of 3301769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $60,301,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.