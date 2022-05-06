Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. 94,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,327. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.49%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

