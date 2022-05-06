HoDooi Price Hits $0.0436 (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00219786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039391 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,109.92 or 1.97475557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.