Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4148 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Holcim stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

