Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

