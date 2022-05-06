Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
CRUS stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $79.07. 577,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
