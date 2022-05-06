Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $79.07. 577,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

